Advertisement

New York gun law in the crosshairs at the Supreme Court

By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court will review its first gun case in a decade when justices set their sights on a 108-year-old New York concealed carry restriction.

To legally carry a concealed handgun In New York, you have to prove doing so is necessary for your safety.

Tom King, president of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, and a pair of his members argue the right to bear arms doesn’t end at your front door. Their case will be heard by the Supreme Court Wednesday.

“What New York State is doing is unconstitutional,” King said in a recent interview.

Other than violent felons, King would not say who should not be allowed to carry, brushing aside concerns that more guns in public spaces might lead to more violence.

“Maybe it’s time to see what happens if the average man has the ability to protect himself,” he said.

Seven states have laws like New York’s. Even if the justices limit their decision to just this case, legal experts on both sides of the question expect policymakers across the country to take notice and tailor their laws.

More than 80 groups submitted their own arguments to the court, including the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

“This is about the future of our country and our safety,” said Brady President Kris Brown.

Brown saud background checks and firearm licensing are the best tools governments have to prevent gun death and injury. She argued the second amendment must be balanced with every other promise in the constitution.

“All Americans deserve to live safely, securely, have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” she said.

While there’s no shortage of legal arguments in this case, there are relatively few previous Supreme Court rulings for guidance.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D.
South Dakota Mines evacuated
Tracy Laughlin enters guilty plea
Plea deal reached following fatal shooting at Rapid City motel
Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation
Former South Dakota Governor Frank Farrar passed away at the age of 92 on October 31st, 2021.
Former SD Governor Frank Farrar dies, Gov. Noem orders flags at half-staff
SD Mines students cleared to return to campus
Police give all-clear after SD Mines bomb threat

Latest News

Former South Dakota Governor Frank Farrar passed away at the age of 92 on October 31st, 2021.
Former SD Governor Frank Farrar dies, Gov. Noem orders flags at half-staff
Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman testified Thursday before a legislative...
SD State Legislative committee presses Sec. of Labor on appraisal meeting in Governor’s Mansion
Governor Kristi Noem and many South Dakota law enforcement officers are rebuking a mandate...
Noem and SD Sheriffs rebuke new DHS guidelines
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
South Dakota Supreme Court unseals investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford
The South Dakota State House has drafted this "Grouse 2.0" map as one of their final proposals...
South Dakota State House, Senate settle on redistricting proposals