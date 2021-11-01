Halloween on West Boulevard emits the spooky spirit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Everyone is feeling the Halloween spirit Sunday, and houses on West Boulevard in Rapid City were on full display.

One house that might catch your eye is the Disney Princess-themed house with a group of Disney costumes handing out candy.

They have been decorating their house with a different theme for 5 to 6 years, they’ve done a Scooby-Doo and pirate theme.

They are a group of friends that come together to put all hands on deck for the Halloween spirit.

”The reason we really like doing it is just to see the reaction of the kids, they just really get into it and they seem to really like it and really quite honestly the parents tend to like seeing us all dressed up as well,” said Scott Bader, friends to the residents.

West Boulevard was crowded with all kinds of costumes and treats.

