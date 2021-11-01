Advertisement

Halloween on West Boulevard emits the spooky spirit

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Everyone is feeling the Halloween spirit Sunday, and houses on West Boulevard in Rapid City were on full display.

One house that might catch your eye is the Disney Princess-themed house with a group of Disney costumes handing out candy.

They have been decorating their house with a different theme for 5 to 6 years, they’ve done a Scooby-Doo and pirate theme.

They are a group of friends that come together to put all hands on deck for the Halloween spirit.

”The reason we really like doing it is just to see the reaction of the kids, they just really get into it and they seem to really like it and really quite honestly the parents tend to like seeing us all dressed up as well,” said Scott Bader, friends to the residents.

West Boulevard was crowded with all kinds of costumes and treats.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D.
South Dakota Mines evacuated
Tracy Laughlin enters guilty plea
Plea deal reached following fatal shooting at Rapid City motel
SD Mines students cleared to return to campus
Police give all-clear after SD Mines bomb threat
Nick Tilsen confronted two officers, who were on NDN Collective, private property, with...
RCPD traffic stop escalates with confrontation
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
South Dakota Supreme Court unseals investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford

Latest News

HALLOWEEN
Halloween live
Cornerstone women and children’s home is working to implement a new playground for their...
Cornerstone’s Women and Children’s home expanded years ago, and that was due to the efforts made by the community.
Former South Dakota Governor Frank Farrar passed away at the age of 92 on October 31st, 2021.
Former SD Governor Frank Farrar dies, Gov. Noem orders flags at half-staff
The 46th Annual South Dakota Emergency Medical Services meeting in Pierre.
South Dakota Emergency Medical Services hosts 46th annual conference in Pierre