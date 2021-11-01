Advertisement

Chilly Tuesday, but warmer air will follow

Mostly Sunny KEVN
Mostly Sunny KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another cold night is on tap, where temperatures will fall into the teens for much of the area once again. Mostly clear skies are expected with light winds.

Another chilly day is on tap for Tuesday with highs in the 40s for much of the area. Mostly sunny skies are expected. Warmer weather continues to slide in through the week with highs in the 50s on Wednesday, then 60s by Thursday. Sunny skies will be in place. Friday will be partly cloudy, but temperatures remain nice. Highs will be near or in the 60s.

This weekend will be partly cloudy to start with highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunday will feature a few more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s for many, with a few 60s elsewhere.

