Hardrockers top Yellowjackets in Black Hills Brawl
South Dakota Mines volleyball captures 10th win
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Homestake Trophy will stay with the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers after they defeated the Black Hills State Yellowjackets in the 136th Black Hills Brawl. Meanwhile, the Hardrockers volleyball team got back on track Saturday in their matchup against Adams State. Ben Burns has the highlights.
Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.