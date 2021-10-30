Advertisement

Hardrockers soccer fall in overtime to Adams State

Hot Springs volleyball prepares for playoffs
By Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In what was one of their most competitive games of the season, the South Dakota Mines soccer team couldn’t hang on against the Adams State Grizzlies. Meanwhile, the Hot Springs Lady Bison have taken a big jump on the volleyball court this year and hope to bring even more energy in the playoffs. Ben Burns has the details.

