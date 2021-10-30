Advertisement

Cool Temperatures Will Dominate the Forecast For the Next Several Days

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Other than a few light flurries tonight and tomorrow, we are looking mostly dry for the foreseeable future. However, temperatures are going to be quite cool starting tonight. Low temperatures will likely drop below freezing across our entire viewing area. The forecasted highs for Halloween will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Temperatures will be very similar for Monday-Wednesday, before we will see highs return to the lower 50s starting on Thursday.

