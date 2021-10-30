Cold Creeps In for Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is another mild day Saturday. Closer to the normal of the mid 50s. But most of the day’s highs will happen early in the day. There are going to be noticeable changes through the second half of the weekend. Much colder, but at least it will be sunny.

Count on those windy across the area on Saturday. Winds over 25mph and gusting to over 35mph. This is because high pressure will be pushed out of the way and will make room for a strong low by Sunday. That low will bring colder temperatures in for Halloween and most of the first week of November.

This system could give us a brief snow shower in the Northern Hills in South Dakota and in eastern Wyoming. At this time we are not looking at any major accumulation.

After the weekend’s clouds look for more sun, but it temperatures will hang out almost 10° below our average of 54°.

Early November’s highs will struggle to stay in the low-40s on the first few days, and our lows stay in the mid-20s throughout with sunshine.

