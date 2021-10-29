Tiny pumpkins for tiny patients; Monument Health staff uplift NICU spirits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Halloween is a holiday for all ages and even the babies in the hospital are getting in on the spooky fun.

In the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Monument Health, the staff does all they can to keep everyone’s spirits high, even their Halloween spirits.

And one patient care champion found a way to do just that for her tiny patients.

”She knits these little Octopuses and these have been shown to calm little premature babies, when they’re in cribs, they hold on to the legs and it just calms them. It gives them some tactile stimulation,” said Nanette Fitzgerald, the NICU manager at Monument Health. “And then for October, for Halloween, she decided to knit these little baby pumpkins that do the same thing.”

The tiny octopi have been held by babies for a few years now but the pumpkins are a new creation this spooky season. And Fitzgerald is sure the patient care champions will find other ways to incorporate all the holidays.

