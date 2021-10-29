Natalie’s Halloween Surprise Cupcakes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -These are moist pumpkin spice cupcakes to get you in the fall spirit!

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ cups light brown sugar

½ cup vegetable oil

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

¾ cup milk (any type of milk)

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a cupcake pan with cupcake liners.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the sugar, vegetable oil, eggs, maple syrup, and vanilla extract. Beat on medium speed until the eggs and oil are well incorporated and the batter is lighter in color, about 2 minutes. Scrape down the bowl as needed.

Next mix in the pumpkin and beat until well combined.

In a medium-sized bowl, combine all remaining dry ingredients. Then, add half the dry ingredients to the batter followed by half the milk, and beat until it starts to combine.

Finally add the remaining dry ingredients, mixing on low speed while pouring in the milk and beating until all of the ingredients are well combined.

Use a spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl and stir the batter from the bottom to the top to ensure it’s well mixed.

Start adding the batter to the cupcake holders

Bake at 350°F for 14-16 minutes. Test the cupcakes for doneness by inserting a toothpick into the center of the cupcake. If the toothpick comes out clean, the cupcakes are done. Cool Completely.

Adding the filling:

Use a small knife to cut a hole in the middle of the cupcake, cut into the cupcake a third of the way and add the frosting or sprinkles.

Frosting :

The cupcakes go great with buttercream or cream cheese frosting but any frosting will do!

