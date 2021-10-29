Getting Windy With it Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High pressure moved in from the west and it will bring in more in the way of warmth and more sunshine for Friday and part of the day Saturday. But there are going to be noticeable changes through the second half of the weekend.

It will be windy across the area on Saturday, as we push the high pressure out and move in a low that will bring considerably colder temperatures in for Halloween and most of the first week of November.

Saturday night, a disturbance in northwestern Montana will give us a brief snow shower in the Northern Hills in South Dakota and in eastern Wyoming. No major accumulation, but the warmth from this week will be a distant memory.

After the brush with the light snow late in the day Saturday and early Sunday, we will see more sun, but it will be almost 10° below our average of 54°.

Early November’s highs will struggle to stay in the low-40s on the first few days, and our lows stay in the mid-20s throughout. Sunny but cold.

Enjoy one more day of above-average days. Friday’s low under clear skies of 38° and then 69° and mostly sunny through the day.

