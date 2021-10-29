Advertisement

Friday Night Hike, October 28, Part Two

Stevens volleyball takes on Douglas, St. Thomas More hosts Hill City
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Oct. 29, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens volleyball team battled the Douglas Patriots with the hopes of earning their 15th win. Meanwhile, St. Thomas More traveled to Hill City for some tough competition on the court. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has the highlights and results in this Thursday edition of the Friday Night Hike.

