Finalists for Community Giving Event announced

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The finalists in the upcoming “Rapid City 100″ have been announced. The Rapid City 100 is a community-based program hosted by the Black Hills Area Community Foundation. It utilizes the “giving circle model”, in which a group of community-minded individuals pool their money together and vote on the nonprofit they would most like to support. According to the Leadership Rapid City Class of 2019, the three finalists for 2021 are Wellfully, OneHeart, and Fork Real Community Cafe. All three finalists are non-profit organizations who have been selected out of a pool of 27 potential applicants.

According to Michele Loobey-Gertsch, Development Officer at Monument Health Foundation, Wellfully is an organization which “provides health, recovery, and developmental services to adolescent youth by helping them develop coping skills and make better life choices, and by providing continuing support.”

The organization OneHeart assists people in poverty with ways of getting out of the often self-perpetuating viscous cycle that often holds people back from thriving and moving out of impoverished situations.

Finally, Fork Real Community Cafe is a pay-what-you-can cafe that strives to utilize community participation in the effort to reduce hunger and food insecurity.

Before voting begins, each of the above non-profit finalists will have the chance to present a 5-minute exhibition laying out their values and accomplishments. All three organizations will be receiving funds for their invaluable work, with the winner of the most votes receiving the largest amount of money.

The event is open to any member of the public.

Loobey-Gertsch is a member of Leadership Rapid City Class of 2019. She said, “We are excited to support these three organizations in their missions here in Rapid City. Each of them serves a vital need in our community, and we invite everyone in Rapid City to attend the event on November 4 to support them in their work.”

