Windy and Seasonable Today; Much Warmer Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Those pesky winds will continue today as high level winds are translated down to the surface. Temperatures will be near normal with 50s for highs. Winds will gust over 25 miles per hour at times.

Tonight winds die down with seasonably cool 30s expected for lows.

Much warmer air returns Friday with highs in the 60s to near 70. But a big cool down arrives this weekend with very chilly temperatures expected Sunday, Halloween. A few snow flurries could occur with the cold air, but no significant amounts of precipitation are expected.

Highs in the 30s an 40s are expected Sunday through much of next week.

