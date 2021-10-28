Advertisement

U.S. agriculture secretary promotes new ‘Build Back Better’ agenda

The plan is a $1.7 trillion proposal that would increase taxes on the wealthiest corporations...
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - President Joe Biden spent Thursday promoting a revised spending bill, known as the “Build Back Better” agenda.

The plan is a $1.7 trillion proposal that would increase taxes on the wealthiest corporations -- to fund projects on improving the economy and fighting climate change. The Biden White House is also hoping to sell the plan to rural America.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said that the president’s environmental goals could be supported by some of the agricultural programs in the plan.

”If farmers and ranchers are interested in renting their land for purposes of wind turbines, they’re going to need transmission lines,” Vilsack said. “Well, there are lots of resources to build those transmission lines that support those wind turbines and those solar farms, which will generate additional income.”

Though Biden’s proposal has been hashed out after days of negotiations, it’s still not finalized.

