Rapid City man expected to give insanity plea in arson case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man accused of starting multiple fires between December and January is expected to make an insanity defense.

In a status hearing Thursday, 68-year-old Raymond Andrzejewski plans to plea guilty but mentally ill, according to a statement made by his defense lawyer Mathew Laidlaw during Seventh Circuit Court.

Andrzejewski remains charged with one count of first-degree arson, three counts of second-degree arson and one count of making a false report.

A probable cause affidavit indicates the man admitted to police that he started several of the fires in the West Boulevard area, including one that severely damaged a local artist’s garage studio.

Andrzejewski faces up to 55 years in prison if he’s convicted of all of those charges.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.