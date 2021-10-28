Advertisement

Police: Stabbing suspect killed in officer-involved shooting during central Sioux Falls standoff

(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police shot and killed a man in central Sioux Falls after responding to a reported stabbing and an hour-long standoff, police say.

Sioux Falls Police first received a report of three stabbing a victim at a hospital at around 7:30 am Thursday.

Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.

Multiple police units and SWAT have blocked off Garfield Avenue near 12th Street.

SWAT was seen responding to the residence in tactical gear.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single vehicle crash in Rapid City leaves driver dead and passenger in critical condition
Rapid City and surrounding areas drinking water might be in danger
Rapid City and surrounding areas drinking water might be in danger
Police: Man in Wyoming facing DUI blames 4-year-old son
ramen factory
BELLE FOURCHE: New ramen factory expected to create hundreds of jobs
Murder Charged Dismissed
Murder charges dismissed for 4 who allegedly kidnapped Rapid City man

Latest News

Mount Rushmore Society celebrates South Dakota's Iconic National memorial
Celebrate 80 Years since the completion of Mount Rushmore
The South Dakota State House has drafted this "Grouse 2.0" map as one of their final proposals...
South Dakota State House, Senate settle on redistricting proposals
Who's Toy House
Christmas shipments get toyed with too, “It’s going to be fun, but maybe a little bit different.”
Cornerstone women and children’s home is working to implement a new playground for their...
A new playground is making its way to Cornerstone women and children