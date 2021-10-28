Advertisement

New technology confirms living descendants of legendary Lakota chief

According to the University of Cambridge, 14 years of research led to confirmation for Ernie LaPointe and his family.
Using new DNA technology, scientists were able to confirm a 19th-century Native American...
Using new DNA technology, scientists were able to confirm a 19th-century Native American leader's family lineage. One his confirmed great-grandson has claimed his whole life.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Using new DNA technology, scientists were able to confirm a 19th-century Native American leader’s family lineage. One his confirmed great-grandson has claimed his whole life.

Lakota Sioux Chief, Sitting Bull, died in 1890 and 73-year-old South Dakotan Ernie LaPointe has always claimed lineage to the chief.

LaPointe wanted confirmation, however, putting to rest speculation on the relation.

For the first time ever, scientists were able to use DNA from hair to confirm family ties between a living and historical person.

In a news release from the University of Cambridge, La Pointe is quoted as saying “Over the years, many people have tried to question the relationship that I and my sisters have to Sitting Bull”

According to the University, 14 years of research led to confirmation for LaPointe and his family.

And now, with evidence to confirm the claim of a bloodline, LaPointe hopes to rebury Sitting Bull’s remains in a more appropriate location.

Sitting Bull currently has two burial sites. One at Fort Yates, North Dakota, and another in Mobridge, South Dakota, neither of which have a significant connection to the chief or the Lakota culture.

