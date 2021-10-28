Advertisement

Make Way for a Warm-Up

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is still going to be windy across the area on Thursday, but we will see more sun. Cue the sunshine and mild weather.

High pressure moving in from the west will bring in more in the way of warmth. The high will push the rain and wind off to the east and diminish our clouds over the region for the rest of the work week and part of the weekend. It will be windy again Thursday as one system pushes out another.

After Saturday night, we will keep an eye on a disturbance in northwestern Montana that will give us a brief snow shower in the Northern Hills in South Dakota and in eastern Wyoming. No major accumulation, but the warmth from this week will be a distant memory.

Early November’s highs will struggle to stay in the low-40s on the first few days, and our lows stay in the mid-20s throughout. Sunny but cold.

It is going to be windy again Thursday. An overnight low of 40° and a high of 56° under mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds.

