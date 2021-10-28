Advertisement

Emmitt Richter-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Running back delivered a big season for the New Underwood football team
By Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 27, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -New Underwood running back Emmitt Richter enjoyed a fine senior season. Richter delivered big plays on a regular basis for the Tigers and helped lead them to an appearance in the state playoffs. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.

