Emmitt Richter-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
Running back delivered a big season for the New Underwood football team
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -New Underwood running back Emmitt Richter enjoyed a fine senior season. Richter delivered big plays on a regular basis for the Tigers and helped lead them to an appearance in the state playoffs. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.