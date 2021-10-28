COVID cases continue to decline around the nation, but will the trend last?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - New COVID cases are falling across the country, deaths caused by the virus have dropped 15% in the last two weeks, averaging 1,400 per day.

COVID-19 cases have declined by 20 percent across the nation in the last two weeks, this is mainly due to the increased rate of vaccinations.

But the Delta variant spike the nation just experienced is also a playing factor.

“If it’s fast-spreading then it can run through a large population of susceptible individuals and then once it runs out of it then it quickly comes down as well,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health.

This downward trend is expected to continue and vaccination rates in South Dakota are climbing, but slowly.

“The question will be, once we enter the influenza season, will we see another wave and the possibility is yes,” said Kurra.

Waves of infection put hospitals in critical situations with a lack of capacity, staff, and equipment.

Kurra says Monument health recently hit one of their highest number of inpatients, a peak typically only seen once a year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“At least about 70 patients COVID related every day, in addition to the 200 we have to take care of and this is what’s putting the strain,” said Kurra.

To combat and protect the susceptible from another wave, a fourth booster is recommended for immunocompromised people.

“Immunocompromised folk doesn’t mount a response even with a second dose, so that’s why the third and the fourth dose for them, even then only a third of them develop antibodies,” said Kurra.

The third booster is still recommended for People between 18 and 64 with underlying medical conditions, over 65 years old, or who work in a hazardous occupation... such as the medical industry.

