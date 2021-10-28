Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Savory Pumpkin Penne

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pumpkin in a pasta sauce - a fun flavor and texture!

To make the sauce, simply saute 3 sliced green onions and 2 cloves of minced garlic in 1/4 cup butter. Reduce heat to medium and add a can of pumpkin puree. Cook 2 minutes.

Then add 3/4 cup milk, a half cup of water and half teaspoon of salt. Then ad a half teaspoon of cumin and a half teaspoon of white pepper. Use white pepper if you can find it - it’s great!

Finally, add a quarter teaspoon of allspice. Stir to combine and heat about 5 minutes.

Pour over some cooked penne and top with some dried parsley flakes. Enjoy!

