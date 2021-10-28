Advertisement

Celebrate 80 Years since the completion of Mount Rushmore

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mount Rushmore has been completed for 80 years.

The Mount Rushmore Society is hosting a virtual event on October 30th at 5 p.m. Guests will hear from author/historian Tom Griffith, former Mount Rushmore Superindent Dan Wenk, and Superintendent Michelle Wheatley. Guest speakers are reflecting on how Mount Rushmore visionaries, workers, and supporters have persevered over the years to create and maintain a South Dakota staple.

For more information and tickets register at : https://mountrushmoresociety.com/80th/

