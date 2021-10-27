Advertisement

Single vehicle crash in Rapid City leaves driver dead and passenger in critical condition

By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. KOTA – Last night, a single-vehicle crash in Rapid City left the driver, a male, 32, dead and his passenger, a female, 33, with catastrophic injuries.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the vehicle, a Saturn Vue, was on Interstate 90 heading West, when it veered into the median, and crossed over the entirety of the east bound lanes propelling it into a ditch where the vehicle rolled over before coming to a stop.

Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Neither occupants of the car were wearing their seatbelts and both victims were thrown from the vehicle. The 32-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 33-year-old female passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Monument Hospital.

