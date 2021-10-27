Advertisement

Disneyland increases prices for the 5th time in 5 years

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the...
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. The new ticket pricing takes effect in March 2022.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A trip to Disneyland just got more expensive – again.

The California theme park is raising ticket prices for the fifth time in five years.

A one-day ticket will run $104-$164, depending on the demand for that day. Weekends and holidays tend to cost more.

The new pricing takes effect in March.

Disneyland raised its prices in February 2020, just before the pandemic.

According to SF Gate, a single-day ticket to Disneyland cost $41 in 2000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ramen factory
BELL FOURCHE: New ramen factory expected to create hundreds of jobs
Police: Man in Wyoming facing DUI blames 4-year-old son
Murder Charged Dismissed
Murder charges dismissed for 4 who allegedly kidnapped Rapid City man
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving
We’ve heard about the Biden administrations vaccine mandate approaching for businesses with...
How will the new vaccine mandate for businesses work?

Latest News

Apple once threatened Facebook ban over Mideast maid abuse
If authorized, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
Merck agrees to let other drug makers make its COVID pill
When James Smith sat down in his chair one month ago, barbershop owner Greg Picinic realized...
Humorous haircut helps Florida man prepare for brain surgery
FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
US asks UK court to permit extradition of WikiLeaks’ Assange