Covid-19 vaccinations soon to be available for more age groups

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Children between the ages of 5 and 11 may be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine sooner rather than later.

Currently, the vaccine is only offered to people 12 and older.

Trials for ages 5-11 have concluded and Pfizer Biotech submitted the information to the FDA’s advisory body who determined not only is the vaccine safe but it protects children from 2 complications associated with contracting Covid-19.

The first is MISC, or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome of Children, which affects every organ in the body.

The second complication is the chance the child will suffer from long-term Covid-19 complications.

“I think it will not only save their lives, more importantly, they are also clearly shown to now also be transmitting the disease. So, this is another way to protect the more vulnerable among us, older folks and folks over the age of 80, folks that are immune-compromised, patients with cancer, those folks even if they get the vaccine are not protected,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health.

The next step is for the FDA to sign off followed by the CDC.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.