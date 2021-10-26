Advertisement

Windy and Unsettled today; Dry and Seasonable Wednesday and Thursday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Look for unsettled weather today as a cold front and upper level trough move through the area, especially this afternoon.

Gusty northwest winds will arrive behind the front today. A Wind Advisory in effect for the Rapid City area after 2pm. Gusts to 50 miles per hour will be possible. Also, a few showers will develop behind the front, even a snow shower in the Hills. No significant amounts of precipitation are expected.

The rest of the week will be dry. Seasonable temperatures can be expected Wednesday and Thursday, with a warmer day Friday. Colder temperatures can be expected this Halloween weekend.

