Three consecutive months of extraordinary sales tax revenue reflects a robust Rapid City economy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City has its city sales tax receipts in, and the numbers show a thriving market with consistent profit. According to the Rapid City Communications Division, this past summer, the earnings were exceptional with revenue that surpassed the $3 million mark for the months of June, July and August. Over those three months in 2021, profit returns exceeded the $10 million mark ($10,005,724), showing a 17.4% increase in yielding as opposed to 2020, and a 20.77% increase from 2019.

Tax receipts for Rapid City display 15th consecutive months during which the city’s sales tax revenue outdid each respective month from the previous year. Only four other times has the City garnered this achievement of profits, exceeding more than $3 million in sales tax revenue for a month. The record -breaking months are last December and this summer’s totals in June, July and August.

Over an eight month period in 2021, the cities sales tac returns yielded $23,411,544, overshadowing 2020′s profits of $19,273,287 for the same period in 2020 and 2019′s $18,084,047.

“The numbers remain consistently solid and continue to reflect robust activity in the community,” said City Finance Director Pauline Sumption. “The numbers reflect what we’ve been hearing and seeing and that is, it was a busy summer in the area.”

