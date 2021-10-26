A record-setting summer for Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Summer sales tax for Rapid City hit record numbers.

Reinforcing similar numbers to June and July, August was the 3rd month in a row to reach more than $3 million in sales tax receipts in Rapid City.

This is only the 4th time the city hit the $3 million mark in sales tax the first time being December 2020.

Sales tax money goes into the city’s budget in order to help the community.

“That sales tax revenue supports our business, that sales tax revenue supports not just the chain operators, the big chain or big store operators, but a lot of mom-and-pop operators too. They’re seeing great numbers. The small restaurants, the hair salons the barbershops,” said Rapid City’s Communications Coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker.

Shoemaker said the numbers prove Rapid City is a great destination spot and is optimistic that the numbers will continue to climb as the area continues to receive a lot of activity.

