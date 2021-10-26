Rainy and Wicked Windy Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The wind that we are getting is courtesy of the Pacific NW “bomb cyclone” that has been a blessing and a curse for folks on the West Coast. On one hand it has helped with the wildfire-fighting efforts, but on the other hand, it has caused widespread power outages, lots of rain at one time and landslides on the burn scared area from the wildfires.

There is plenty of moisture with the atmospheric river that is giving them wave after wave of downpours and heavy rains, and we will get a piece of it over the next 24 hours. Measurable rain will fall over the Black Hills and we will get in on the wind to boot.

Across our region expect winds topping 35 mph and rain that could be pretty heavy at times. The Northern Hills will also see a messy rain and snow mix, but there is not enough cold air to make this a widespread snow event for anyone. Mainly a messy go of it through the day.

After this round of moisture we dry out for the rest of the workweek and high pressure builds back in with sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Normally we are at about 55° and that will not be the case. Our temperatures will take us to the 60s by Friday. Halloween could be a little frightening with a chance of a late snow shower Saturday and much colder and cloudy Sunday. Highs then only in the low-40s.

