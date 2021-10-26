Advertisement

Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword

The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Florida police say a high school student was ambushed and stabbed to death with a knife and sword by another student who was angry he had previously had sex with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Miramar police say the 17-year-old boy planned the murder with his current girlfriend and received help from a 16-year-old female friend.

The arrest affidavits for the three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex. His body was found two days later in some bushes near the building.

Investigators say he was lured to the scene by the current girlfriend of the jealous teen.

The suspects are charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How well do you know your home state? A short trivia quiz shows only just over half can...
South Dakota trivia quiz stumps half of participants
According to a social media post made by Rapid City Area Schools, there was heavy law...
Threat to Central High School being investigated by RCAS and police
They are all charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree-murder ​in the shooting death of Jesus...
4 charged with Rapid City murder want to be tried together, state argues otherwise
carnage
A look inside Rapid City’s newest haunted attraction
We’ve heard about the Biden administrations vaccine mandate approaching for businesses with...
How will the new vaccine mandate for businesses work?

Latest News

Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others
President Joe Biden said Monday he felt “very positive” about reaching agreement on his big...
Billionaire tax hits critics as Biden pushes for budget deal
Early Learner Rapid City
Early Learner Rapid City continues to stress the importance of early education