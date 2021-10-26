Local author ‘collects nightmares’ for bone-chilling horror stories
Local author, Nikolas Robinson, talks about his passion for horror.
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’ve shown you haunted houses and tours, ghoulish yard decor, even some frightening foods, but what about a way to fill yourself with horror without even leaving your couch?
