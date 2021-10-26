Less Wind and More Sun Coming

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Once this wind and rain moves out, we will be under the influence of high pressure. Sunshine and mild weather will also return.

A high comes in from the west and with it warmer weather. It will push the rain and wind off to the east and minimize our cloud cover in the process. From Wednesday clear through part of the weekend.

After Saturday night, a disturbance comes in from north of northwestern Montana and could give us a brief snow shower in the Northern Hills in South Dakota and in eastern Wyoming. At this time we are not looking at anything in the way of a major accumulation. However, there is the matter of the cold temperatures that will be behind it.

We are looking at a significant drop in the daytime highs for the first few days of November. Our highs will struggle to stay in the low-40s on the first few days, and our lows stay in the mid-20s throughout. Well-below average but mostly clear skies will hang out as a consolation prize of sorts.

It is going to be windy again Wednesday, but the clouds and rain will subside. An overnight low of 40° and a high of 57° under mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds as the low moves all the way out of western South Dakota.

