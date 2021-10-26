Advertisement

Justice Dept.: 150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe

The arrests are connected to a 10-month investigation between federal law enforcement officials...
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials in the U.S. and Europe have arrested 150 people and seized more than $31 million in an international drug trafficking investigation stemming from sales on the darknet, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

The arrests are connected to a 10-month investigation between federal law enforcement officials in the U.S. and Europol in Europe. Prosecutors allege those charges are responsible for tens of thousands of illegal sales in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

The Justice Department says investigators have seized over $31.6 million in cash and virtual currency and 45 guns.

The darknet is a part of the internet hosted within an encrypted network and accessible only through specialized anonymity-providing tools, most notably the Tor Browser.

