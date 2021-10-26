Early Learner Rapid City continues to stress the importance of early education

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Early Learner Rapid City started in 2018 due to the work of Mayor Steve Allender.

The child’s advocacy group’s goal is to stress the importance of not just preschool but young kids in all environments.

Early Learner helps support parents by connecting them with available resources if they feel their child is delayed in the developmental stage before they start school.

“And the earlier we can connect families when a delay is detected is so important. It can really help set the stage for their child entering kindergarten,” Jessica Gromer, Program office John T. Vucerevich Foundation

Parents can reach out to their primary care provider, as well as WIC offices or other agencies if they feel their child could use help.

