Advertisement

Early Learner Rapid City continues to stress the importance of early education

Early Learner Rapid City
Early Learner Rapid City(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Early Learner Rapid City started in 2018 due to the work of Mayor Steve Allender.

The child’s advocacy group’s goal is to stress the importance of not just preschool but young kids in all environments.

Early Learner helps support parents by connecting them with available resources if they feel their child is delayed in the developmental stage before they start school.

“And the earlier we can connect families when a delay is detected is so important. It can really help set the stage for their child entering kindergarten,” Jessica Gromer, Program office John T. Vucerevich Foundation

Parents can reach out to their primary care provider, as well as WIC offices or other agencies if they feel their child could use help.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How well do you know your home state? A short trivia quiz shows only just over half can...
South Dakota trivia quiz stumps half of participants
According to a social media post made by Rapid City Area Schools, there was heavy law...
Threat to Central High School being investigated by RCAS and police
They are all charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree-murder ​in the shooting death of Jesus...
4 charged with Rapid City murder want to be tried together, state argues otherwise
carnage
A look inside Rapid City’s newest haunted attraction
We’ve heard about the Biden administrations vaccine mandate approaching for businesses with...
How will the new vaccine mandate for businesses work?

Latest News

"Mole Day" is a day to celebrate chemistry
SD Mines students demonstrate how fun science can be to a younger audience
Celebrating the pandemics frontline workers this week
Celebrating the pandemics frontline workers this week
The threat to Central High School was found to be targeted towards an out-of-state school that...
After threat to “Central High School” found to target out of state school, RCPD continues increased security to keep students safe
And asking anyone with information to come forward
UPDATE: RCPD continues to look into Tuesday’s stabbing