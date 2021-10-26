COVID numbers for Wyoming on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are 909 new cases in the state. This brings the total cases for state to 10,1,083. There are 119 new active cases bringing that number to 2,325.

248 residents of Wyoming are currently hospitalized with the COVID virus.

Wyoming has currently lost 1,149 people to COVID.

Campbell County has 67 new cases, Crook County has 10 new cases, Sheridan County has 48 new cases, and Weston County has 14 new cases.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 66.68% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 57.64% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series dose.

The number of South Dakotans who have received their booster shots are as follows: 3,323 residents have received a Moderna booster shot, and 37,127 residents have received the Pfizer booster shot.

39.5% of Wyoming’s population has been fully vaccinated. This includes adolescents, adults, and seniors.

