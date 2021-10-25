Advertisement

Vaccine clinic at Rushmore Mall Mall is now open three days per week

By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since it’s opening in late September, Monument Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic, has been open five days per week.

According to Monument Health’s, The clinic, which is located at the east end of the Rushmore Mall will now be open 3 days per week, beginning Monday. The days and times are now Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

To get to the clinic’s location, use the Main Entrance of Rushmore Mall, and follow the signs through the food court.

Appointments are encouraged. They can be made ahead of time through the MyChart electronic health record, by going to the Monument Health website, by texting ‘VACCINE’ to 844-736-4798 or by calling the Nurse Triage Line at (605) 755-1350. Walk-in appointments will be accepted, based on availability.

