South Dakota trivia quiz stumps half of participants

How well do you know your home state? A short trivia quiz shows only just over half can correctly answer 5 history questions about the Rushmore state.
How well do you know your home state? A short trivia quiz shows only just over half can...
How well do you know your home state? A short trivia quiz shows only just over half can correctly answer 5 history questions about the Rushmore state.(Nick Nelson)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - How well do you know your home state? A short trivia quiz shows only just over half can correctly answer 5 history questions about the Rushmore state.

Solitaired.com created a multi-question quiz for every state in the Union and with more than 3,500 respondents, our history teachers might not be so happy with us.

56% of South Dakota respondents passed, one percent less than the national average.

Rhode Islanders, Oklahomans, Mississippians, and Hawaii residents had the highest passing rates at 77% and Californians had the lowest pass rate at 21%.

An example question asked in the quiz is:

South Dakota became part of the United States when which President purchased it in 1803?

1. Andrew Jackson

2. George Washington

3. Thomas Jefferson

