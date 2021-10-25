Advertisement

Missing California woman has ties to South Dakota

(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A missing California woman has ties to the Cheyenne River Reservation. 36-year-old Nancy White Horse was last seen in the Santa Monica, California area and went missing in 2019.

White Horse is originally from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal lands in South Dakota. Friends and family have tried to make contact and have filed a missing person report.

Nancy White Horse is 5′7″ with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Any tips can be called into local law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social media post made by Rapid City Area Schools, there was heavy law...
Threat to Central High School being investigated by RCAS and police
How well do you know your home state? A short trivia quiz shows only just over half can...
South Dakota trivia quiz stumps half of participants
They are all charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree-murder ​in the shooting death of Jesus...
4 charged with Rapid City murder want to be tried together, state argues otherwise
Hot Springs Police Department
Hot Springs Police need help in finding hit-and-run suspect
We’ve heard about the Biden administrations vaccine mandate approaching for businesses with...
How will the new vaccine mandate for businesses work?

Latest News

treats and tails
TREATS AND TAILS
crazy horse
CRAZY HORSE MEMORIAL
taffy and dusty
TAFFY AND DUSTY
Black cats and dogs tend to be the last animals adopted out of shelters
Black cats and dogs tend to be the last animals adopted out of shelters