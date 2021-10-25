It’s that spooky time of year when tiny ghouls and goblins invade downtown Rapid City for Halloween fun

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – It’s almost Halloween and Downtown Rapid City is ready to Celebrate. On Saturday, October, 30, Main Street Square will host the Scare in the Square event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. This spooky Halloween tradition will have tons of family fun, including a photograph with a giant black cat, and the chance to visit with participating businesses for candy and other treats during the Downtown Trick-or-Treat event, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Businesses that are participating in the trick or treat event can be identified by a Downtown Trick-or-Treat flyer in their windows. A list of participating businesses will also be available online at MainStreetSquare.org.

All events are free and both children and parents are encouraged to wear costumes, bring their own trick-or-treat bags, and meet at Main Street Square. Maps of participating Downtown businesses can be picked up at the corner of Sixth and Main streets. Motorists are asked to be aware of trick-or-treaters throughout the day and safety measures will include crossing guards. For more information on Downtown Trick-or-Treat and Scare in the Square, visit mainstreetsquare.org

