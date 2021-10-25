Advertisement

Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A 79-year-old Blue Ash man is accused of shooting his son because he wouldn’t stop playing the guitar, court records show.

WXIX reported it happened Sunday at a home on Mohler Road, according to Blue Ash police.

Fred Jon Hensley Sr. was charged with felonious assault “based on the officer’s investigation including a verbal statement from the suspect, who stated he shot his son with a .380 pistol because he would not stop playing his guitar,” police wrote in a criminal complaint.

He also faces a domestic violence charge.

“Hensley Sr. said he was tired of his son playing the guitar for over an hour. Hensley Sr. said he was only trying to shoot the guitar but ended up shooting his son in the (right) side of his stomach. (The son) then assaulted his father while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive,” police wrote in an affidavit.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Sunday night.

He is scheduled to face a judge Monday.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social media post made by Rapid City Area Schools, there was heavy law...
Threat to Central High School being investigated by RCAS and police
They are all charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree-murder ​in the shooting death of Jesus...
4 charged with Rapid City murder want to be tried together, state argues otherwise
How well do you know your home state? A short trivia quiz shows only just over half can...
South Dakota trivia quiz stumps half of participants
Hot Springs Police Department
Hot Springs Police need help in finding hit-and-run suspect
We’ve heard about the Biden administrations vaccine mandate approaching for businesses with...
How will the new vaccine mandate for businesses work?

Latest News

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
LIVE: Biden tours N.J. elementary school to highlight 'Build Back Better' agenda
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
$100 million in federal funding is now available to help underserved and rural communities hire...
Underserved and rural communities now have access to millions of dollars for health care
Moderna says a study showed its COVID-19 vaccine generated a robust immune response in...
Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11