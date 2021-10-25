Advertisement

After threat to “Central High School” found to target out of state school, RCPD continues increased security to keep students safe

RCC
RCC(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Oct 22, a threat made its way across the social networking app Snapchat with a message to “Shoot up Central High School.”

That message lead to an increased presence of police officers at Central High School in Rapid City. After investigating, it was determined that the threat originated outside the state and was not intended to target the Central High School in our area.

Patrol Lieutenant Jeff McCoy says when threats such as those come across -- the safety of students becomes their top priority and that they continue to keep a high level of security in the schools.

“Even though we confirmed the threat was a different jurisdiction. We still had our school resources officers dressed in police gear in case something did happen, because there is always a possibility for copycats or something to that effect.” Patrol Lieutenant, Jeff McCoy, RCPD, says

McCoy added that ALICE training continues for officers and the school district in case of active shooters situations.

