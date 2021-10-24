Advertisement

Rep. Howard, congressman Johnson discuss immigration as more migrants expected at border

State legislator Taffy Howard, who is challenging incumbent congressman Dusty Johnson, said...
State legislator Taffy Howard, who is challenging incumbent congressman Dusty Johnson, said that having a physical barrier, like the wall proposed by former President Donald Trump, is crucial to U.S. immigration policy.(CNN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of more than 3,000 Central American migrants departed this morning from Mexico’s southern border bound for Mexico City.

The organizers of the caravan have said that will be their last stop, but some of the migrants have already said they intend to reach the U.S. border.

This comes as the political fight on immigration continues to heat up in the U.S. With the candidates for the 2022 republican nomination for South Dakota’s lone U.S. House seat speaking out.

State legislator Taffy Howard, who is challenging incumbent congressman Dusty Johnson, said that having a physical barrier, like the wall proposed by former President Donald Trump, is crucial to U.S. immigration policy.

”If it’s not at the top, it’s very close because studies have shown that they’re very effective,” Howard said. “So, that should be one of our top priorities. It has to be part of the whole package to deal with this.”

Congressman Johnson has also not strayed far from Trump’s rhetoric on immigration.

Earlier this year, he signed on to the REMAIN in Mexico Act, which would bring back several immigration policies from the Trump administration.

”It would put into place the policies that President Trump had, and we know it works,” Johnson said “It reduced border crossings by 85% in the last administration. That’s what Joe Biden should do. Given his failure to act, it’s what Congress should do.”

Many immigration activists have also expressed their disappointment in the lack of work done in the new administration.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They are all charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree-murder ​in the shooting death of Jesus...
4 charged with Rapid City murder want to be tried together, state argues otherwise
Rapid City inmate placed on escape status
crime scene tape
Names released in Pennington County fatal crash
Although South Dakota has a number of local and small-scale processors, there’s only one large...
New beef processing plant in Nebraska could help South Dakota ranchers
Marijuana
Potential recreational marijuana legislation under review for 2022 ballot

Latest News

According to a social media post made by Rapid City Area Schools, there was heavy law...
Threat to Central High School being investigated by RCAS and police
Horse in Pirate Costume
Who’s to say costume contests are just for people, why not horses?
Hot Springs Police Department
Hot Springs Police need help in finding hit-and-run suspect
Saturday is known as National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, where unused medication can be...
October 23rd is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day