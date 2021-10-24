Advertisement

Hot Springs Police need help in finding hit-and-run suspect

Hot Springs Police Department
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hot Springs Police Department needs help in finding a hit and run suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say a 2010 or newer black Ford F150 hit another vehicle in front of a Carquest Auto Parts shop in Hot Springs, where it fled the scene.

They say the suspected vehicle has noticeable damage to the passenger side and is missing the mirror on that side of the vehicle.

Police are also checking video surveillance from businesses near the auto parts store.

Residents are encouraged to help the department if they know anything about the vehicle.

They can be reached at (605) 745-5155.

