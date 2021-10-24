Advertisement

Crazy Horse Memorial to host more events in winter

By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - Crazy Horse Memorial is bringing in a multi-award-winning band to perform in November. This is the first step in trying to expand events at the monument into the winter months when tourism dwindles.

A Native American cultural center. This is what Crazy Horse Memorial has been since its museum opened in 1972, and now they’re expanding.

They’re looking to bring more indigenous music to people who want to see the monument.

The memorial announced that South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame inductees Indigenous will perform in the Welcome Center Theatre on November 5th.

Cultural Programs Manager Travis Dewes said that having indigenous art of all kinds, including music, is an important part of learning native culture.

“Crazy Horse’s mission is to educate many people about Native American culture,” Dewes said. “That’s not just a 5-month project, we must be doing that 24/7 365. So, having programming year-round to accommodate our worldwide visitation has always been in the scope.”

Crazy Horse Memorial has been looking to expand programs into the winter for some time now to bring in more revenue, and to educate people as the Black Hills population continues to grow.

Dewes hopes to bring in more native artists from around the country soon.

“Having indigenous creators as the forefront is really important for education,” Dewes said. “If it wasn’t for indigenous educators, we probably would have the right story told to be educated.”

The memorial hopes to host more bands, as well as dance troops, films, and guest speakers.

