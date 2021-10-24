Black cats and dogs tend to be the last animals adopted out of shelters

Advertisement

With Halloween right around the corner, you won’t find any black cats around because they are in shelters still.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black cats and dogs are found to be adopted last from shelters which could be due to a number of reasons.

Studies have shown there is less interest in black cats than other colored cats.

It also could be because of trends set on pets, breeders try to keep up with these trends and breed more popular colored dogs which result in higher inbreeding, in turn, black dogs tend to be healthier.

“A lot of animals don’t do well in shelter life, cats, anxiety often goes through the roof which means more urinary tract infections, they’re more susceptible to illness because they’re stressed and also with dogs, the longer they’re contained in the kennels, the longer they don’t have homes, the harder life is,” said Jamie Al-Haj, animal advocate.

If you are interested in adopting an animal you can visit the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

