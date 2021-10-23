Rain Tonight Across Wyoming and Northern Counties

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in northeast Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota this evening and overnight. Rapid City and the Black Hills will see light and scattered showers. Rain will clear out by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will be very close to average. Temperatures will increase on Monday into the 60s, and then stay in the 60s for Tuesday. Expect another rain chance across our area on Tuesday, and then mostly clear skies are expected across our area through the rest of next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.