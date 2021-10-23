Football Weather Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are back with the Fall-like weekend weather! High pressure is here for now but it’s not going to be a standard feature. A low from the Pacific Northwest is going to make its way here, and Saturday’s round will be half of what is coming over the next 4 days.

More clouds in advance of and after the front and the forecast rain showers are going to be slow to move out of the region. However, they will bring our temperatures to right at normal. This means anything precipitation-wise that falls will be of the liquid variety and not snow.

With temperatures as warm as the mid-60s during the day, and in the 40s at night, the chances of snow coming in are right at nil.

Even with this next system(s), there isn’t much in the way of a surefire, widespread precipitation event coming. At this point Sunday’s rain event will mostly be pretty spotty in nature, but to have it in the forecast is a good thing since the latest winter outlook that was released yesterday from the National Weather Service is bringing in cooler weather, but not much in the way of moisture to the Black Hills.

High tomorrow of 58° with PM rain chances and peeks of sun.

Have a nice weekend.

