Sunny Today; Clouds Return Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be mostly sunny today with mild temperatures.

Southeast winds will usher in some low level moisture tonight and Saturday. This will result in some patchy fog late tonight into Saturday morning. Also, clouds will increase from the west as a trough moves into the plains. The brunt of this trough will miss us to the south, but there will be just enough dynamics for a few showers here Saturday evening.

Sunday should be dry, the same for Monday, but a better chance of showers arrives Tuesday as a stronger system moves into the area.

