Friday’s COVID numbers for South Dakota and Wyoming

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

South Dakota

There are 215 new cases in the state bringing the total number of cases to 152,086.

The current number of active cases is 5,663.

203 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized with the COVID virus.

South Dakota has currently lost 2218 people to COVID.

Pennington County has 247 new cases, Meade County has 46 new cases, Todd County has 36 new cases, Ziebach County has 9 new cases, Fall River has 22 new cases, and Butte counties has 29 new cases, Custer County has 15 new cases, Oglala Lakota has 53 new cases, Perkins has 15 news cases, Bennett County has 9 new cases, Lawrence County has 59 new cases, Haakon has 11 new cases, and Jackson county has 15 new cases.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 66.30% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 57.30% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series dose.

The number of South Dakotans who have received their booster shots are as follows: 3,111 residents have received a Moderna booster shot, and 36,272 residents have received the Pfizer booster shot.

Wyoming

There are 512 new cases in the state bringing the total number of cases to 100,174.

There are 2,444 currently active cases.

249 residents are in the hospital with the virus.

Wyoming has lost 1,149 people to COVID.

Campbell County has 14 new cases, Crook County has 2 new cases, Sheridan County has 28 new cases, and Weston County has 5 new cases.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.