Friday Night Hike, October 21, Part One
Stevens-Central rivalry on display, undefeated Wall Eagles begin playoff run
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another edition of the Rapid City rivalry between Stevens and Central is in the books. Plus, the Wall Eagles impress on their home field after going undefeated in the regular season. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks it all down in this Thursday edition of the Friday Night Hike.
